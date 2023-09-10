Chas McCormick vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .285 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 63 of 96 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (30.2%).
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (17.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (34 of 96), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (42 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.300
|AVG
|.272
|.369
|OBP
|.365
|.556
|SLG
|.489
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|31
|50/15
|K/BB
|52/20
|9
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron (0-2) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
