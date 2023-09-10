Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .285 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.

McCormick has had a hit in 63 of 96 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (30.2%).

Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (17.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (34 of 96), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.8% of his games this season (42 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .300 AVG .272 .369 OBP .365 .556 SLG .489 20 XBH 18 10 HR 10 32 RBI 31 50/15 K/BB 52/20 9 SB 5

