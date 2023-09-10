Jose Altuve vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jose Altuve (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Padres Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Padres
|Astros vs Padres Odds
|Astros vs Padres Prediction
|Astros vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .313 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 49 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (23 of 71), with two or more RBI nine times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 57.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (22.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.264
|AVG
|.355
|.373
|OBP
|.420
|.388
|SLG
|.678
|9
|XBH
|24
|3
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|26
|32/21
|K/BB
|25/16
|5
|SB
|8
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Waldron (0-2) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.