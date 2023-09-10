Michael Brantley -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is hitting .348 with a double and two home runs.

In four of seven games this season (57.1%) Brantley has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (57.1%).

In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Brantley has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 42.9% of his games.

In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 .333 AVG .364 .333 OBP .333 .583 SLG .727 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 0/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

