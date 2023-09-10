The New Orleans Saints have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 15th-ranked in the league as of September 10.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +115

+115 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Saints games went over the point total.

New Orleans had the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and it was even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 314.8 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Saints were 4-5 at home and 3-5 on the road.

When the underdog, New Orleans had only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

On the ground for the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

In the passing game, Chris Olave scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game).

Demario Davis registered one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +10000 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +12500 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +20000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +6000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +8000 13 December 3 Lions - +1700 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +12500 18 January 7 Falcons - +8000

