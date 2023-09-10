The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The line predicts a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Saints clash with the Titans. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Saints vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Saints were winning after the first quarter in eight games, trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

On offense, New Orleans averaged 4.2 points in the first quarter (15th-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

The Titans led after the first quarter in eight games, were behind after the first quarter in three games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in six games last year.

In the first quarter last year, the Titans averaged 4.9 points scored on offense (11th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Saints outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, were outscored six times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last year.

New Orleans put up an average of 6.1 points on offense in the second quarter last season, and it surrendered an average of 5.2 points on defense.

The Titans won the second quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Titans averaged 6.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 6.5 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Saints won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and were knotted up four times.

On offense, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Titans won the third quarter four times, were outscored eight times, and tied five times.

The Titans averaged 3.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Saints won the fourth quarter in four games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, New Orleans scored an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.1 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Titans outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and were knotted up three times.

The Titans averaged 2.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Saints vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Saints were winning after the first half in nine games (3-6 in those contests), trailed after the first half in seven games (4-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

New Orleans posted an average of 10.4 points on offense in the first half last season and gave up an average of 8.6 points on defense.

The Titans led after the first half in eight games last season (5-3 in those contests), were behind after the first half in seven games (2-5), and were tied after the first half in two games (0-2).

The Titans averaged 11.6 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 9.8 points on defense in the first half last season.

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half last season, the Saints outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games and lost the second half in eight games.

In the second half last season, New Orleans averaged 10.3 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 10.5 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), lost the second half 12 times (3-9), and tied the second half one time (1-0).

Offensively, the Titans averaged 6.4 points in the second half last season (32nd-ranked). They surrendered 10.7 points on average in the second half (17th-ranked) on defense.

