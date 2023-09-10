Two of last season's top running backs will be featured when Jamaal Williams and the New Orleans Saints host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Check out player props for the Saints' and Titans' biggest contributors in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Saints-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jamaal Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +470

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +390

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 244.5 (0) 2.5 (0) - Jimmy Graham - - - Taysom Hill - - - Juwan Johnson - - 28.5 (0) Tony Jones Jr. - - - Keith Kirkwood - - - Kirk Merritt - - - Kendre Miller - - - Foster Moreau - - - Chris Olave - - 68.5 (0) A.T. Perry - - - Adam Prentice - - - Rashid Shaheed - - 34.5 (0) Tre'Quan Smith - - - Michael Thomas - - 42.5 (0) Jamaal Williams - 60.5 (0) 8.5 (0)

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chris Moore - - - Ryan Tannehill 220.5 (0) 7.5 (0) - Derrick Henry - 80.5 (0) 10.5 (0) DeAndre Hopkins - - 56.5 (0) Trevon Wesco - - - Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - - Treylon Burks - - 38.5 (0) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 34.5 (0) Julius Chestnut - - - Josh Whyle - - - Tyjae Spears - - - Kearis Jackson - - - Colton Dowell - - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.