How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Monday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 198 total home runs.
- Houston is sixth in MLB, slugging .437.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).
- Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (750 total runs).
- The Astros' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Houston's 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 11-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Valdez is seeking his fourth straight quality start.
- Valdez will try to continue an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 27 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|W 12-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Matt Waldron
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Mason Miller
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Brady Singer
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.