Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Monday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 198 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).

Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.2 runs per game (750 total runs).

The Astros' .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Houston's 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.291).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 11-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 174 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Valdez is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Valdez will try to continue an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 27 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres L 11-2 Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres W 7-5 Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres W 12-2 Home J.P. France Matt Waldron 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Mason Miller 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals - Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals - Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals - Away Framber Valdez Brady Singer

