Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (82-62) on Monday, September 11, when they take on Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (44-99) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+220). Houston (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (11-9, 3.30 ERA) vs Mason Miller - OAK (0-2, 3.09 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 56 out of the 99 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 5-1 (83.3%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 43, or 30.9%, of the 139 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -500 - 1st

