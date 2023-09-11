Jeremy Pena vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .265 with 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.
- In 7.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has driven home a run in 33 games this year (25.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (57 of 131), with two or more runs 16 times (12.2%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|63
|.249
|AVG
|.281
|.321
|OBP
|.329
|.379
|SLG
|.404
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|44/22
|K/BB
|69/15
|8
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller (0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .173 to his opponents.
