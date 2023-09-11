Jose Altuve -- with an on-base percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on September 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .312 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

In 50 of 72 games this year (69.4%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (31.9%).

In 18.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven home a run in 24 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 58.3% of his games this season (42 of 72), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (23.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .263 AVG .355 .373 OBP .420 .406 SLG .678 10 XBH 24 4 HR 12 16 RBI 26 32/21 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings