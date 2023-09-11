Mauricio Dubon vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Dubon has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (7.1%, and 2.0% of his trips to the plate).
- Dubon has driven in a run in 32 games this year (28.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.0%).
- He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|58
|.254
|AVG
|.292
|.288
|OBP
|.323
|.342
|SLG
|.453
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|30
|26/10
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .173 to his opponents.
