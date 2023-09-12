Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (82-63) will host Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (45-99) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 12, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+240). Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (11-7, 3.23 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (4-11, 4.45 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 56, or 56%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter and won them all.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-5 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 140 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (31.4%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL West -500 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.