The Houston Astros host the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (11-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Verlander has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 6 7.0 4 2 1 6 1 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 6.0 8 6 6 3 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 5.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox Aug. 22 6.0 5 0 0 9 1 at Marlins Aug. 16 5.0 9 5 4 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 93 RBI (151 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.365/.446 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 10 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.