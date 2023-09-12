On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.732 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .313.

Altuve is batting .200 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 69.9% of his games this year (51 of 73), with at least two hits 23 times (31.5%).

In 17.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this season (24 of 73), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 23.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .265 AVG .355 .377 OBP .420 .404 SLG .678 10 XBH 24 4 HR 12 16 RBI 26 32/22 K/BB 25/16 5 SB 8

Athletics Pitching Rankings