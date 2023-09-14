Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (91-54) versus the Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 14.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (11-6) against the Rays and Aaron Civale (7-3).

Orioles vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have been favored 72 times and won 50, or 69.4%, of those games.

This season Baltimore has won 39 of its 52 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Orioles, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Baltimore has scored 741 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Rays Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

The Rays have come away with seven wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Tampa Bay has won one of five games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.3 runs per game (780 total runs).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 9 @ Red Sox W 13-12 Jack Flaherty vs Chris Sale September 10 @ Red Sox L 7-3 Grayson Rodriguez vs Brayan Bello September 11 Cardinals W 11-5 Dean Kremer vs Dakota Hudson September 12 Cardinals L 5-2 John Means vs Adam Wainwright September 13 Cardinals L 1-0 Kyle Gibson vs Drew Rom September 14 Rays - Kyle Bradish vs Aaron Civale September 15 Rays - Jack Flaherty vs Zach Eflin September 16 Rays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Tyler Glasnow September 17 Rays - Dean Kremer vs Zack Littell September 18 @ Astros - John Means vs Justin Verlander September 19 @ Astros - Kyle Gibson vs Hunter Brown

Rays Schedule