AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Week 3 of the 2023 college football season includes 13 games involving AAC teams. A couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include picking Tulsa +27.5 against Oklahoma as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup.
Best Week 3 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulsa +27.5 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Memphis -14 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 20.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UTSA -8.5 vs. Army
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 13.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 15
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 AAC Total Bets
Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Total: 31.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Tulane vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Total: 67.3 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 60.5 - Louisiana vs. UAB
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at UAB Blazers
- Projected Total: 76.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 3 AAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Memphis
|2-0 (0-0 AAC)
|46.5 / 8.5
|470.0 / 160.5
|Tulane
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|28.5 / 27.0
|389.0 / 314.0
|Rice
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|26.5 / 39.0
|323.0 / 450.5
|Temple
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|15.5 / 28.5
|325.5 / 365.5
|UTSA
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|17.0 / 15.0
|394.5 / 288.0
|SMU
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|24.5 / 21.0
|412.0 / 317.0
|South Florida
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|31.0 / 32.5
|441.0 / 429.0
|Florida Atlantic
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|26.0 / 18.5
|339.0 / 357.5
|Navy
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|13.5 / 21.0
|288.5 / 335.5
|UAB
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|35.0 / 27.5
|467.5 / 312.5
|Tulsa
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|26.0 / 25.0
|417.5 / 407.5
|Charlotte
|1-1 (0-0 AAC)
|22.0 / 20.5
|329.5 / 349.0
|East Carolina
|0-2 (0-0 AAC)
|8.0 / 30.5
|252.0 / 397.0
|North Texas
|0-2 (0-0 AAC)
|30.0 / 52.0
|386.5 / 591.5
