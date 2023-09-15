Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Ascension Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Ascension Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Ascension Catholic School at Archbishop Hannan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Covington, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.