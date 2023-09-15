The Houston Astros (83-64) and Kansas City Royals (46-101) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (9-3) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.19 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros' Javier (9-3) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.78 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 27 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 27 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

The Royals are sending Greinke (1-15) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 39-year-old has amassed a 5.19 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings during 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.

Greinke is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Greinke will look to pick up his 18th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

