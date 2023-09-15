Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Avoyelles Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Bunkie High School at Jonesboro-Hodge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jonesboro, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marksville High School at Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Dry Prong, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
