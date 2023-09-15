Magda Linette will meet Rebeka Masarova next in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Linette's odds to win it all at Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center are +650, second-best in the field.

Linette at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Linette's Next Match

Linette will face Masarova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 at 5:00 AM ET, after beating Daria Saville in the last round 6-0, 7-6.

Linette will face Masarova in the quarterfinals with current moneyline odds of -135 to win her next matchup.

Linette Stats

In the Round of 16, Linette won 6-0, 7-6 versus Saville on Wednesday.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Linette is yet to win a title, and her record is 22-22.

In 15 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Linette is 14-14 in matches.

In her 44 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Linette has averaged 22.5 games.

In her 28 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Linette has averaged 22.1 games.

Over the past 12 months, Linette has won 65.6% of her service games, and she has won 32.9% of her return games.

On hard courts, Linette, over the past year, has been victorious in 64.1% of her service games and 36.1% of her return games.

