Our computer model predicts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will defeat the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Joe Aillet Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) Louisiana Tech 34, North Texas 30

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

The Bulldogs have posted one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

One Bulldogs game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 6.7 more than the average point total for Louisiana Tech games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green are winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

North Texas is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or greater this season.

The Mean Green have gone over in two of two games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for the North Texas this year is 15.0 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 29.0 25.3 36.5 19.0 14.0 38.0 North Texas 30.0 52.0 21.0 58.0 39.0 46.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.