The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) will look to upset the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Mean Green have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.