Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Mississippi State Bulldogs and LSU Tigers square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bulldogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on LSU vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

LSU vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (+9.5) Over (54.5) Mississippi State 35, LSU 27

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers haven't won a game against the spread this season.

The Tigers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

LSU games average 56.5 total points per game this season, two more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Bulldogs is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

No Bulldogs two games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average point total for Mississippi State this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 48 27.5 72 10 -- -- Mississippi State 39.5 15.5 39.5 15.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.