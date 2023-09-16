The No. 14 LSU Tigers (1-1) are 9.5-point favorites when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) in conference play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The contest's point total is set at 54.5.

On offense, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by totaling 541 yards per game. The defense ranks 102nd (407 yards allowed per game). Mississippi State ranks 57th with 416 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 54th with 319.5 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

LSU vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -9.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

LSU Betting Records & Stats

LSU Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Jayden Daniels threw for 2,913 yards (208.1 per game), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.6%.

In addition, Daniels ran for 885 yards and 11 TDs.

In 14 games, Malik Nabers had 72 receptions for 1,017 yards (72.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Noah Cain scored 10 touchdowns a season ago and picked up 405 yards (28.9 per game).

Josh Williams ran for 536 yards (38.3 per game) and six touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Harold Perkins helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 49 tackles, nine TFL, 8.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games.

Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari had 53 tackles, six TFL, and six sacks.

Micah Baskerville collected one sack to go with four TFL, 82 tackles, and one interception in 14 games played a season ago.

In 2022, Greg Brooks Jr. had two interceptions in addition to 57 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

