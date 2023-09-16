How to Watch the McNeese vs. Alcorn State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Alcorn State Braves (0-2) go on the road to take on the McNeese Cowboys (0-2) at Jack Spinks Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
While Alcorn State ranks 101st in total defense with 463.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking 25th-worst (227.5 yards per game). This season has been difficult for McNeese on both offense and defense, as it is averaging just 195.0 total yards per game (15th-worst) and surrendering 557.0 total yards per game (eighth-worst).
See more details below, including how to watch this game on Braves All-Access.
McNeese vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Braves All-Access
- City: Fayette, Mississippi
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
McNeese vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics
|McNeese
|Alcorn State
|195.0 (113th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|227.5 (106th)
|557.0 (115th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|463.0 (93rd)
|67.5 (111th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|163.5 (39th)
|127.5 (102nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|64.0 (120th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (82nd)
|1 (28th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (28th)
McNeese Stats Leaders
- Nate Glantz has thrown for 228 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 43.8% of his passes this season.
- D'Angelo Durham has rushed 25 times for 90 yards, with one touchdown.
- Tre Simmons has rushed for 14 yards on five carries.
- Jihad Marks paces his team with 61 receiving yards on six receptions.
- Jalen Johnson has put together a 59-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on two targets.
- Jon McCall's two receptions (on three targets) have netted him 36 yards (18.0 ypg).
Alcorn State Stats Leaders
- Aaron Allen has compiled 97 yards (48.5 ypg) on 10-of-19 passing this season.
- The team's top rusher, Tyler Macon, has carried the ball 10 times for 124 yards (62.0 per game), scoring one time.
- This season, Jarveon Howard has carried the ball 30 times for 110 yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Malik Rodgers' team-leading 54 yards as a receiver have come on two receptions (out of four targets).
- Monterio Hunt has hauled in one reception totaling 27 yards so far this campaign.
- Tavarious Griffin's two catches have turned into 19 yards.
