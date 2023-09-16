Northwestern State vs. SFA Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
When the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks match up with the Northwestern State Demons at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the 'Jacks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Northwestern State vs. SFA Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-7.6)
|59.6
|SFA 34, Northwestern State 26
Week 3 Southland Predictions
Northwestern State Betting Info (2023)
- The Demons have one win against the spread this year.
- The Demons have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread last year.
- In 'Jacks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
Demons vs. 'Jacks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Northwestern State
|17.0
|44.5
|--
|--
|17.0
|44.5
|SFA
|34.0
|29.0
|38.0
|10.0
|30.0
|48.0
