Southern vs. Alabama A&M Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Southern Jaguars play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Jaguars will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Southern vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Southern (-15.1)
|48.8
|Southern 32, Alabama A&M 17
Southern Betting Info (2022)
- The Jaguars covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of four of Jaguars games last season hit the over.
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).
- The Bulldogs have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).
Jaguars vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Southern
|12
|20.5
|14
|27
|10
|14
|Alabama A&M
|32
|30
|51
|13
|13
|47
