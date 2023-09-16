Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe Game – Saturday, September 16
The Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) and UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will battle at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas A&M 30, UL Monroe 21
- Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Aggies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
- UL Monroe won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Warhawks have played as an underdog of or more once this season and won that game.
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UL Monroe (+36.5)
- This season Texas A&M has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 36.5 points or more.
- UL Monroe has one win against the spread in one games this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Texas A&M averages 42.5 points per game against UL Monroe's 20.5, totaling 9.5 points over the contest's point total of 53.5.
Splits Tables
Texas A&M
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50
|49.5
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|44
|27
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
UL Monroe
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|47
|Implied Total AVG
|28
|28
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
