Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Texas A&M Aggies and UL Monroe Warhawks go head to head at 4:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Aggies. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+36.5) Under (53.5) Texas A&M 34, UL Monroe 17

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The Warhawks are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

No Warhawks one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

The average point total for the UL Monroe this year is 6.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have one win against the spread this season.

Texas A&M is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 36.5-point favorites.

Texas A&M has had two games (out of two) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.

Warhawks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 42.5 29 52 10 33 48 UL Monroe 20.5 13.5 20.5 13.5 -- --

