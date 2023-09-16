The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) are facing tough odds as 36.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1). A total of 53.5 points has been set for this game.

Texas A&M is averaging 422 yards per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and rank 65th defensively, yielding 336.5 yards allowed per game. UL Monroe is generating 341.5 total yards per game on offense this season (99th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 297 total yards per game (40th-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -36.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers last season posted 2,403 passing yards with 15 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 67.7% completion percentage.

Rogers made an impact with his legs, too, rushing for 353 yards and five TDs.

Tyrone Howell was an asset, racking up 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 catches.

Malik Jackson rushed for 507 yards (42.3 yards per game) and six TDs.

In 12 games last year, Andrew Henry put up 322 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

Henry contributed 12 catches on 15 targets for 98 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

On defense Zack Woodard, who was on the field for 12 games, posted 47 tackles, five TFL, and two sacks.

Tristan Driggers, who played in 12 games, totaled one sack to go with three TFL, 37 tackles, and three interceptions.

Lucius Tillery totaled 25 tackles, three TFL, and four sacks in 12 games.

Quincy Ledet compiled three sacks to go with three TFL and 30 tackles in 12 games.

