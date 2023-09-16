The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-0) will look to upset the Texas A&M Aggies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 36.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. UL Monroe matchup.

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

UL Monroe has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 36.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UL Monroe 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

