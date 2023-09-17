Sunday's contest features the Houston Astros (83-66) and the Kansas City Royals (48-101) matching up at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 17.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (11-10) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (4-16).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Astros failed to cover each time.

The Astros have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 57 (54.8%) of those contests.

Houston has entered 16 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 12-4 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 768 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule