The New Orleans Saints (1-0) meet a fellow NFC South foe when they visit the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights (2022)

The Saints put up 19.4 points per game last season, comparable to the 22 per outing the Panthers gave up.

The Saints racked up just 16.4 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Panthers gave up per matchup (350.2) last season.

New Orleans rushed for 116.6 yards per game last season, just six fewer yards than the 122.6 Carolina allowed per contest.

The Saints turned the ball over 25 times last year, eight more turnovers than the Panthers forced (17).

Saints Away Performance (2022)

The Saints scored fewer points away from home last year (17.3 per game) than they did overall (19.4), but also conceded fewer in road games (20 per game) than overall (20.3).

On the road, the Saints accumulated fewer yards (325.8 per game) than overall (333.8). They also allowed more (330.4 per game) than overall (314.8).

On the road last season, New Orleans picked up more passing yards (230.9 per game) than overall (217.2). But it also conceded more passing yards (197.5 per game) than overall (184.4).

The Saints accumulated fewer rushing yards on the road (94.9 per game) than they did overall (116.6), and gave up more (132.9 per game) than overall (130.5).

The Saints successfully converted 38.3% of third downs in road games in 2022 (1.9% less than overall), and conceded on 40% of third downs in away games (1.6% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tennessee W 16-15 CBS 9/18/2023 at Carolina - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 10/1/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 10/8/2023 at New England - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.