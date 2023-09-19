Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take the field against Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank seventh in baseball with 208 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (782 total, 5.2 per game).

The Astros are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

Astros batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 11-11 with a 4.67 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 146 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.

Brown has 11 quality starts this year.

Brown is looking to secure his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles - Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Justin Verlander Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Brown Luis Castillo

