How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take the field against Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank seventh in baseball with 208 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (782 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Astros are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Astros batters strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Houston has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.289).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 11-11 with a 4.67 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 146 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- Brown has 11 quality starts this year.
- Brown is looking to secure his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|L 10-8
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Brady Singer
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
