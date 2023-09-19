Right now the New Orleans Saints are ninth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Defensively, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

The Saints went 4-5 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

New Orleans won two games as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 5-7 in the NFC as a whole.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr had 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year, completing 60.8% of his throws for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game).

Jamaal Williams rushed for 1,066 yards (62.7 per game) and 17 touchdowns in 17 games with the Lions last season.

Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Demario Davis posted 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +25000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +75000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +20000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2500 14 December 10 Panthers - +25000 15 December 17 Giants - +8000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

