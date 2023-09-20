Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros hit the field on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Bradish, who is starting for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 211 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in baseball with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (787 total, 5.2 per game).

The Astros rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.290).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.74 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Javier heads into this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this season entering this matchup.

In one of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Royals L 4-2 Away Cristian Javier Zack Greinke 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles - Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Justin Verlander Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.