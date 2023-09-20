As they try to secure the series sweep, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (95-56) will face off against the Houston Astros (84-68) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 20. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles -105 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.74 ERA) vs Kyle Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to wager on the Astros and Orioles game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Bregman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 58, or 54.2%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 58-49 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Orioles have been victorious in 40, or 58.8%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 38 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.