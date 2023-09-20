Astros vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 20
The Baltimore Orioles (95-56) will try to sweep the Houston Astros (84-68) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, at 2:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (11-7) will take the ball for the Orioles.
Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (9-4, 4.74 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (11-7, 3.12 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- The Astros will hand the ball to Javier (9-4) for his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 28 games.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 28 starts this season.
- Javier has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Cristian Javier vs. Orioles
- The Orioles rank fifth in MLB with a .258 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks eighth in the league (.429) and 180 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Orioles to go 4-for-19 with a triple, a home run and two RBI in five innings this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 28th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts over 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing batters have a .224 batting average against him.
- Bradish has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bradish will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
