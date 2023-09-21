This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Independence High School at Pearl River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Pearl River, LA

Pearl River, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Northshore High School at Mandeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Belle Chasse High School at Salmen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Slidell, LA

Slidell, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington-Marion High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hammond High Magnet School at Fontainebleau High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northlake Christian High School at Archbishop Hannan High School