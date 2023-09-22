Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beauregard Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
Beauregard Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
TBD at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.