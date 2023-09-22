Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Haughton High School at Parkway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Bossier City, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benton High School at Airline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Bossier City, LA
    • Conference: 5A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

