Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara on Friday, Caroline Dolehide (ranked No. 111) meets Sofia Kenin (No. 53).
Kenin is the favorite (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Dolehide, who is +220.
Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Caroline Dolehide
|Sofia Kenin
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+333
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|23.1%
|42.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.7
Caroline Dolehide vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 54-ranked Martina Trevisan 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Dolehide advanced to the semifinals.
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kenin took home the victory against No. 74-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, winning 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.
- Through 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 21.4 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
- On hard courts, Dolehide has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.
- Kenin has played 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.
- On hard courts, Kenin has played 24 matches and averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Dolehide and Kenin have not competed against each other since 2015.
