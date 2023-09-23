Astros vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
The Kansas City Royals (52-102) ride a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (85-69), at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Astros will look to J.P. France (11-5) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (4-17).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- The Astros will send France (11-5) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.84 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .259 in 23 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 22 starts this season.
- In 22 starts this season, France has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.
J.P. France vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 642 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1256 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 152 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Royals have gone 5-for-17 with a double and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles (4-17) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 30th start of the season. He has a 6.26 ERA in 166 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.26, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
- Lyles has five quality starts this season.
- Lyles is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.
- In one of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.26), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 43rd in K/9 (6.1).
Jordan Lyles vs. Astros
- He meets an Astros offense that ranks fifth in the league with 794 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 213 home runs (seventh in the league).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Lyles has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .261.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.