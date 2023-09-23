The Grambling Tigers (1-2) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.

Grambling has struggled defensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS (43 points allowed per game) this season. However, the defensive unit ranks 22nd-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 33 points per game. Texas Southern ranks 99th in points per game (14.7), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking -1-worst in the FCS with 55.7 points ceded per contest.

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Grambling Texas Southern 378 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301 (76th) 352 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.3 (122nd) 148.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (64th) 229.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (92nd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (120th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Chance Williams has 199 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 29 times for 111 yards (37 per game) and two touchdowns.

Antonio Jones has hauled in 14 receptions for 162 yards (54 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Tylon Williams has caught four passes for 113 yards (37.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Lyndon Rash has racked up 10 catches for 109 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has thrown for 286 yards on 47.4% passing while recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 64 yards .

LaDarius Owens has run for 189 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has run for 77 yards across 24 carries.

Quaydarius Davis has registered nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 143 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has put together a 136-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 19 targets.

AJ Bennett's 12 targets have resulted in six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Grambling or Texas Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.