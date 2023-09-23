Big 12 action features the Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) against the BYU Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Kansas vs. BYU Betting Trends

Kansas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

BYU has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 BYU To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.