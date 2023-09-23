The Buffalo Bulls (0-3) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) at Cajun Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Louisiana is totaling 466.7 yards per game on offense this year (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 321.7 yards per game (52nd) on the defensive side of the ball. Buffalo's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 510.3 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On offense, it ranks 94th with 347.0 total yards per contest.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Louisiana Buffalo 466.7 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (97th) 321.7 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 510.3 (119th) 228.0 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.0 (117th) 238.7 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.0 (61st) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has 508 passing yards for Louisiana, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 77 rushing yards (25.7 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has 211 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Zeon Chriss has piled up 116 yards on seven carries, scoring two times.

Peter LeBlanc's team-high 120 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has reeled in eight passes while averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Harvey Broussard has been the target of 12 passes and racked up eight grabs for 109 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 735 yards (245.0 yards per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Mike Washington has run the ball 36 times for 146 yards, with two touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. has totaled 120 yards on 30 carries, while also catching eight passes for 70 yards and one score.

Marlyn Johnson paces his squad with 144 receiving yards on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has eight receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 128 yards (42.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darrell Harding Jr. has racked up 125 reciving yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

