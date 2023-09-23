In the contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers and McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Panthers to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

McNeese vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-2.2) 40 Eastern Illinois 21, McNeese 19

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

Cowboys games hit the over three out of nine times last year.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 11 times last season.

Cowboys vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 18.7 17 14 13 21 19 McNeese 14.7 39.3 34 52 5 33

