The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-1) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-3) meet at O'Brien Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Eastern Illinois ranks 74th in total offense (318.0 yards per game) and 59th in total defense (356.0 yards allowed per game) this year. McNeese has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 39.3 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, regstering 14.7 points per contest (99th-ranked).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article

McNeese vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

McNeese vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

McNeese Eastern Illinois 196.3 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.0 (68th) 483.7 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.0 (66th) 75.0 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 62.3 (122nd) 121.3 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.7 (23rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz leads McNeese with 337 yards on 34-of-72 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has run for 131 yards on 33 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Cam Thomas has rushed for 30 yards on 11 carries.

Makhi Paris has racked up 81 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jalen Johnson has eight receptions (on two targets) for a total of 66 yards (22.0 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks' one target has resulted in six catches for 61 yards.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has thrown for 767 yards (255.7 ypg) to lead Eastern Illinois, completing 68.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Kevin Daniels has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 165 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Eli Mirza has carried the ball two times for 29 yards (9.7 per game), while also racking up 108 yards through the air .

DeAirious Smith has caught six passes for 101 yards (33.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Bowick has compiled seven catches for 88 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

