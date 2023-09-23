How to Watch the Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Tulane Green Wave (2-1) face an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.
Tulane ranks 85th in total offense this year (364 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 364 yards allowed per game. Nicholls State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 22nd-worst with 441.5 total yards given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 278 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).
Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Nicholls State vs. Tulane Key Statistics
|Nicholls State
|Tulane
|278 (116th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|364 (90th)
|441.5 (36th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|276.7 (21st)
|91.5 (105th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|127 (99th)
|186.5 (75th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|237 (68th)
|2 (81st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (77th)
|2 (19th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|6 (26th)
Nicholls State Stats Leaders
- Pat McQuaide has recored 373 passing yards, or 186.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.2% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Collin Guggenheim has run the ball 30 times for 112 yards.
- Jaylon Spears has racked up 77 yards (on 19 carries) with one touchdown.
- Neno Lemay has racked up 129 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season.
- Terry Matthews has racked up 92 receiving yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.
- Tyren Montgomery's six receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 83 yards (41.5 ypg).
Tulane Stats Leaders
- Kai Horton has 417 pass yards for Tulane, completing 48.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season.
- Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.
- This season, Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards (36.3 per game).
- Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.
- Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (76.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Chris Brazzell II has hauled in seven catches for 88 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
