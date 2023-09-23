The Tulane Green Wave (2-1) face an FCS opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane ranks 85th in total offense this year (364 yards per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 364 yards allowed per game. Nicholls State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 22nd-worst with 441.5 total yards given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 278 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Nicholls State vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Nicholls State Tulane 278 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (90th) 441.5 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.7 (21st) 91.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (99th) 186.5 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237 (68th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has recored 373 passing yards, or 186.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.2% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with two interceptions.

Collin Guggenheim has run the ball 30 times for 112 yards.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 77 yards (on 19 carries) with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay has racked up 129 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Terry Matthews has racked up 92 receiving yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Tyren Montgomery's six receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 83 yards (41.5 ypg).

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has 417 pass yards for Tulane, completing 48.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 23 times for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jha'Quan Jackson has caught nine passes for 230 yards (76.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in seven catches for 88 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tulane or Nicholls State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.