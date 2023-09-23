Oregon vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) will square off against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes are currently heavy, 21-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 71.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Colorado matchup.
Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Oregon vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-21)
|71.5
|-1100
|+700
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-21)
|70.5
|-1050
|+660
Week 4 Odds
Oregon vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Oregon has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- The Ducks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point favorites.
- Colorado has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buffaloes have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21-point underdogs.
Oregon & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Oregon
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the Pac-12
|+340
|Bet $100 to win $340
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
